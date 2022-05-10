TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.82. 1,449,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,473. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.93.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

