TD Securities Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$36.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.07.

UNS opened at C$27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,053.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$12.33 and a 12 month high of C$33.64.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

