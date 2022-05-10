TD Securities Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$13.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

ELEEF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.