TD Securities Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $19.79 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

