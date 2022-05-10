Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.11. 3,747,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

