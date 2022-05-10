Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Tap has a market capitalization of $778,084.61 and approximately $1,406.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tap has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,577.79 or 0.99981656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00107796 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.