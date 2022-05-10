Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $143.30 Average PT from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $6.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 868.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.