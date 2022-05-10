Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Shares Down 2.6%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 508,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,814,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a market cap of $46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Takung Art by 746.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Takung Art by 1,527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 116,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Takung Art in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.