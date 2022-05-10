Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 31st

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of TAIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

