Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

TAIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,864. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

