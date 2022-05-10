Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $395,621.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 630,619,801 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

