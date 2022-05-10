Swingby Hits Market Cap of $4.38 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $406,700.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,087.65 or 1.00304096 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00595576 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 630,619,801 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

