SUN (old) Price Hits $0.0266 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,434.25 or 1.00106642 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.58 or 0.00514557 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.