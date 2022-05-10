Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.54. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.