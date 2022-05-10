Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $229.21. 7,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

