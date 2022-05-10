Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $15.48 or 0.00051086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

