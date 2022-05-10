Strix Group Plc (KETL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.60 on June 10th

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:KETL opened at GBX 191.93 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.08 million and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.40 ($2.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($4.81).

Get Strix Group alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Sells acquired 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($24,640.46). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($30,707.06).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KETL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.62) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 366 ($4.51).

About Strix Group (Get Rating)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.