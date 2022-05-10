Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on Stratec in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Stratec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ETR:SBS opened at €95.60 ($100.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.16. Stratec has a 1 year low of €94.20 ($99.16) and a 1 year high of €147.40 ($155.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.28.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

