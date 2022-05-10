Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.82

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 7294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $107,522,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,648 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

