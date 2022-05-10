Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.55. 6,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 319,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $541.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skorpios Trust acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $346,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,147 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,646,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

