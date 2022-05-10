StockNews.com Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of TXRH opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

