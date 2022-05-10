StockNews.com Upgrades Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to “Sell”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NTRA stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,735. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 395.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Natera by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

