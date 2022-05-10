StockNews.com Upgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.