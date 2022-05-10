StockNews.com Upgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.57.

ABC opened at $157.32 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,484 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,747. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

