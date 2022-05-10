StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.68%.
About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy (USEG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.