StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Energy (Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.