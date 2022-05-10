StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. 246,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 386,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.