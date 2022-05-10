StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Hold

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. 246,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 386,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
