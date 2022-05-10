StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Athersys has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athersys will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 339,060 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,070 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

