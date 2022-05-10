StockNews.com Downgrades NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Hold

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.57. 6,321,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 371.09%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

