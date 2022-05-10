Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.69-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $22.46. 129,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $679.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $32.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

