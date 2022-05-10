Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.64

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 167579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several brokerages have commented on STEM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,121 shares of company stock worth $2,843,950.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 11.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 141,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $352,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $207,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 84.6% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

