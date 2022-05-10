Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $556,010.02

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $556,010.02 and $640.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001880 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011124 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

