Starlink Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.68 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Starlink has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $59.95 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.16 or 2.02551515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

