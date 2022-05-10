Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.