Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (SWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE SWT opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,212,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.