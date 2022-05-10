SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$32.50

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.44.

TSE:SSRM traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.52. The company had a trading volume of 325,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,041. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$18.08 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

