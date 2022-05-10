SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 57,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01.

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

