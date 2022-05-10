Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of SQ opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Square has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.03 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

