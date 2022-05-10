Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $100,196.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. 68,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,740. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

