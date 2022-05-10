Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.45

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 206014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 239,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 502,031 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

