Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.45

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 206014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.