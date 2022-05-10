SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) will report ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.28) and the highest is ($0.96). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,224. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,341 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.