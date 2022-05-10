Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Spotify Technology worth $62,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

