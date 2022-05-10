Sportcash One (SCONEX) Reaches Market Cap of $108,516.42

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $108,516.42 and $84,055.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00521308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.33 or 2.01760839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.37 or 0.07492739 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

