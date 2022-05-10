SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $292,479.90 and $398.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,034.45 or 1.00079086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00237591 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00110044 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00285911 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00137549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003980 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

