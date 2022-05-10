Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$64.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY stock opened at C$43.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.25. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$37.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master (Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.