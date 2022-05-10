Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Buys 5 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Heath acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,949 ($36.36) per share, with a total value of £147.45 ($181.79).

SXS traded up GBX 72 ($0.89) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,915 ($35.94). 718,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,659.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,227.27. Spectris plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

