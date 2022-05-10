SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $15.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,134. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $435.31 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

