SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

GII opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

