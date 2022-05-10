SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $62.86

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.86 and last traded at $62.86, with a volume of 6559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

