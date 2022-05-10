SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4,068.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPIP stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $32.04.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.