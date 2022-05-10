SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 4,068.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

